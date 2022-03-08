ACB arrests PSI for accepting bribe from man for not making him a co-accused in rape case

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a police sub-inspector for accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh from the youth for not being a co-accused in the case. The name of this corrupt police sub-inspector is Bharat Mundhe (33) and he is currently working in NM Joshi Marg police station. A case of rape has been registered against a relative of the youth at NM Joshi Marg police station in Lower Parel.



Sub-Inspector of Police Bharat Mundhe demanded Rs 37 lakh from the youth for not being a co-accused in the case. Mundhe told the youth that Rs 5 lakh would be given for himself, Rs 2 lakh for senior police inspectors and Rs 30 lakh for the complainant.

Where to bring such a large amount? After receiving such a question, the young man said yes and lodged a written complaint against him at the ACB office in Worli. The ACB team confirmed the complaint lodged by the youth and set a trap on Monday. While taking Rs 7 lakh from the youth, Bharat Mundhe was caught by the ACB officials. The ACB has registered a case against Mundhe under sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, an ACB official said.