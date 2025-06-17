Air India Crash: Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani Pays Final Respects to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal in Mumbai

The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad last week, were brought to Mumbai on Tuesday morning, June 17. Businessman Dr Niranjan Hiranandani also reached the resident of the pilot in Powai to pay last respects.

The casket carrying the remains of Sabharwal reached the Mumbai airport by a flight in the morning and was brought to his residence located at Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai by his family members. The mortal remains will be kept at Sabharwal's home for an hour for people to pay homage, and his last rites will later be held at Chakala electric cremation ground.

Niranjan Hiranandani at Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Resident

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Businessman Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani arrives to pay his final respects to the mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal pic.twitter.com/cZ2S3AFa8c — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2025

Sabharwal (56) lived with his elderly parents in Mumbai. The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

Also Read | Air India Flight From San Francisco to Mumbai Suffers Technical Snag; Passengers Deplaned at Kolkata Airport (Watch Videos).

The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar. The DGCA earlier said in a statement that Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, and Kundar had 1,100 hours.