Air India Flight AI191 Makes Precautionary Return to Mumbai Mid-Air Over Suspected Technical Issue; Passengers Rebooked

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark made a precautionary return to Mumbai on Tuesday after the crew reported a potential technical issue mid-air, the airline confirmed. Flight AI191, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, landed safely, and all passengers disembarked without incident. According to Air India, the decision to turn back was taken after the crew detected a possible technical anomaly while en route to Newark. The airline emphasized that the return was purely precautionary and carried out in strict accordance with safety protocols.

“The crew of flight AI191 from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October executed a precautionary air-return due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and is now undergoing necessary inspections. As a result, both AI191 and AI144 (scheduled from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled. All affected passengers in Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines’ flights. Passengers of AI144 from Newark were also informed of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements as soon as possible. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain our top priority,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that all passengers affected in Mumbai have received hotel accommodations and rebooking assistance, while passengers of AI144 from Newark are being promptly helped with alternative travel arrangements.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another Air India disruption last week, when a flight from Milan to Delhi was cancelled on 17 October due to “an extended technical requirement,” leaving hundreds of passengers stranded just days before Diwali.