Amit Thackeray to perform Maha Aarti at Prabhadevi temple on occasion of Akshay Tritiya

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has decided to perform Maha Aarti in temples across the state on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. MNS president Raj Thackeray has given orders to the party workers in this regard. It is learned that Raj Thackeray's son and MNS leader Amit Thackeray will perform Maha Aarti at Prabhadevi temple in Mumbai tomorrow. The important thing is that tomorrow is Eid too. The party has sought permission from the police for performing Maha Aarti in temples by MNS.

Raj Thackeray has given the ultimatum of May 3 by raising the issue of loudspeakers on the mosque once again in the meeting held in Aurangabad on May 1, Maharashtra Day. If the loudspeakers are not removed from the mosque till May 3, then Hanuman Chalisa will be played twice in front of the mosques from May 4, Raj Thackeray has warned. In addition, Raj Thackeray has instructed the party workers in the state to organize Maha Aarti in temples on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya tomorrow.