Anand Mahindra responds to Mumbai Police Commissioner's call to remove abandoned vehicles

In many places in Mumbai, unattended vehicles are parked near the roads. These vehicles often cause major traffic jams. Similarly, the new Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has started taking action against Khatara trains in Mumbai. Sanjay Pandey tweeted that 358 Khatara vehicles have been removed from the city so far. In the same tweet, he appealed to Tata and Mahindra to help speed up the process. Now, Anand Mahindra has responded to his call for help. Mahindra will soon send its trucks to remove Khatara vehicles in Mumbai. Replying to Sanjay Pandey's tweet, our truck team will contact you, said Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "You’ve wasted no time since your elevation to Commissioner @sanjayp_1 & we won’t waste time either in responding to your request. Our @MahindraTrukBus team will reach out to you…."

What had Pandey tweeted:

"Great support form @mybmc our drive #removekhatara (358 removed yesterday). continues. Now looking for bigger lorries to move khataras faster to #deonar. Awaiting help @MahindraRise @TataCompanies Target #cleanyourroads . Let c."