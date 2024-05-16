Anita Goyal Dies: Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Wife Passes Away In Mumbai

Anita Goyal, the wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, has passed away in Mumbai. She was battling cancer. Naresh Goyal, who was recently granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court, was with her at the time. Anita Goyal's funeral will be today.

On May 6, the Bombay High Court granted interim bail to Goyal for a period of two months on medical and humanitarian grounds. The high court said that Goyal must pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh and not leave Mumbai without prior permission from the trial court.

The high court also directed Goyal to surrender his passport. In September 2023, Naresh Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. As per the ED, Goyal allegedly laundered money and siphoned off loans worth Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways to the Canara Bank.