Arms Supplier In Baba Siddique Murder Case Arrested From Belapur

Mumbai Police have arrested another individual in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, bringing the total number of arrests to ten. The latest suspect, Bhagwant Singh, was apprehended in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Authorities allege that Singh provided shelter and weapons to the shooters and transported a firearm from Udaipur to Mumbai for the crime. He is currently in police custody for further investigation.

Siddique was critically injured in a shooting on October 12 near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra. Despite immediate medical attention at Lilavati Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, police revealed that Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar is a key figure linking the shooters to the main conspirators. Akhtar, who remains at large, is believed to have managed multiple bank accounts used to funnel money to the suspects. Reports indicate that he and another wanted individual, Shubham Lonkar from Pune, orchestrated the plan. Akhtar allegedly sent between ₹3 lakh and ₹4 lakh to cover expenses for the shooters, with transactions occurring from August to early October. The motive behind Siddique's murder has yet to be determined.