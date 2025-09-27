Asia Cup Betting Racket Busted: Transactions Worth Crores Were Being Done Through Angadiya, One Accused From Gujarat Arrested

In a major crackdown, the DB Marg Police have busted an online betting racket centred around the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested one person from Hotel Gulistan, Grant Road (East), while he was accepting bets on the ongoing Twenty20 match between India and Sri Lanka.

The arrested accused has been identified as Wasim Hussainbhai Kanda (32), a resident of Morbi, Rajkot, Gujarat. During interrogation, he revealed that he placed bets through the ‘Ledger Book’ app based on orders received from friends and acquaintances. All transactions were conducted in cash, and winners were paid within two days through HP Angadia (Morbi). Police are now probing the Angadia link to unearth the larger betting network.

According to police, information was received that a person was running online betting from Room No. 310 of Hotel Gulistan using a mobile phone and laptop. A team, led by officers from DB Marg Police Station, raided the hotel at around 11:30 pm. On knocking at the door, the accused, Wasim Kanda, opened it. A search revealed a laptop, an iPad, and six mobile phones in active use. Police seized betting-related equipment worth ₹1.18 lakh from his possession.

Investigations further revealed that the accused was using the ‘Ledger Ok’ app to maintain betting charts and statistics. Shockingly, an app named ‘SWASTIK LIVE TV’ was also active on his iPad, which streamed matches 5–6 seconds ahead of the live telecast on the LED TV in the room. Police said the accused was exploiting this delay to manipulate betting outcomes.

The accused has been booked under Sections 3(a) and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act, 1887, and further investigation is underway.