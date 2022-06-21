'Attempt to implement Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan pattern in the state', Sanjay Raut attacks BJP

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is considered close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after yesterday's Legislative Council results, has been unreachable since Monday evening. There is talk that Eknath Shinde went to Gujarat with some Shiv Sena MLAs. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reacted to all these issues.

Speaking to media, Raut said, "I have been seeing rumors in the media for a long time that it is not reachable. It is true that Eknath Shinde is out of Mumbai. However, the opposition is saying that there will be an earthquake. Yes, but now we are going to the year. There is a meeting with the Chief Minister, everything will be clear there. NCP and Congress leaders have been in touch with us since this morning."

Raut further said, "Currently, the movement to overthrow Uddhav Thackeray's government has been going on in Maharashtra like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh pattern. But, Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan pattern will not work in Maharashtra. His efforts are definitely going on. You will not be able to inflict a wound on the chest of Maharashtra. To inflict a wound on Shiv Sena is to weaken the state, "said Raut.

"You may have seen that Mumbai BJP president Mangalprabha Lodha had spoken of taking control of Mumbai. Find out in which direction his steps are going. This is a big conspiracy. However, Shiv Sena has no offspring selling mother's milk. Shiv Sena is an army of loyalists" he added.