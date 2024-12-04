Baba Siddique Murder Case: Anmol Bishnoi Main Conspirator in Killing of NCP Leader, Says Mumbai Police

The Mumbai police have identified Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as the main conspirator in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. This revelation was made on Tuesday during the police's request for the remand of eight individuals involved in the case, citing provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special MCOCA court judge A.M. Patil has remanded the eight accused, including the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, in police custody until December 7. Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East. The 66-year-old leader sustained two bullet wounds to his chest and was quickly taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anmol Bishnoi, who was recently detained in the US and is currently held in prison there, has been named as a wanted accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. During the remand hearing, the Mumbai police informed the court that their investigation revealed Anmol Bishnoi as the primary conspirator. The police stated that he had been providing financial support to the other accused, and further investigation was necessary to trace the source and usage of these funds. They also revealed that Anmol had communicated with the co-accused through a messaging app, and gathering information on this communication was crucial. As of now, the crime branch has arrested 26 individuals, including the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, in connection with the