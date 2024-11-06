Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Probes SRA Project Link in Ex-Minister's Killing

The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, has started examining the matter from the perspective of the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project. The Crime Branch recently requested information from the SRA authority regarding the ongoing SRA projects in Bandra, and the SRA has since provided the requested details to the police.

According to police sources, Baba Siddique's son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, indicated that a dispute over the SRA project might have been behind his father's murder. Zeeshan shared a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he stated that his father lost his life while fighting for the protection of the underprivileged and their homes. Following this accusation, the Crime Branch sent a letter to the SRA officials, requesting detailed information on all SRA projects underway in the Bandra area. The SRA authorities responded, sharing information on all projects within the specified region, and the police are now examining these project documents.

In their investigation, the police have so far arrested a total of 16 individuals connected to the case. However, key suspects, including shooter Shiva Kumar Gautam and alleged masterminds Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar, remain at large.

On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East. Following the incident, the police arrested two shooters at the scene, though one managed to escape. Despite the 16 arrests made so far, the Crime Branch has yet to determine the exact motive behind the murder.