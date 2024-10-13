Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Pistol Used To Murder NCP Leader Delivered By Courier

In Maharashtra, new and startling details are emerging in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. During police investigations and interrogations, several secrets have come to light that are both shocking and surprising. It has been revealed that the pistol used in Baba Siddiqui's murder was sent to the killers through a courier. The accused informed the Crime Branch during questioning that they had been living in a rented house in Kurla for the past two months.

Sources have also disclosed that the shooters had been conducting reconnaissance of Baba Siddiqui's house and office for several days. A few days prior to the attack, an arms dealer, with the help of a courier agent (a delivery man), delivered the gun to the attackers. The payment for the gun had been made in advance.

According to Crime Branch sources, the plan was initially to execute Baba Siddiqui during the Ganeshotsav festival, but the attempt was not carried out at that time. The sources further revealed that the shooters had tried to conduct the attack multiple times before but had failed. Finally, they seized the opportunity during the Dussehra festival and opened fire.

The police are investigating which gang the arrested shooters belong to. To gather more information, the Mumbai Police are coordinating with Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and Haryana Police.

The Mumbai Police had recovered six bullet shells from the crime scene in the Baba Siddiqui shooting case. Three bullets hit Baba Siddiqui, while one struck a person standing nearby, injuring them severely. The injured individual was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment on Saturday night.