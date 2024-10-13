Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Sanjay Dutt and Other Bollywood Celebs Rush To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video)

Baba Siddique, Maharashtra's former minister and a leader of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar's faction), has died after being shot at outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra. According to sources, six shots were fired at Baba Siddique at around 9:30 pm and two people have been taken into custody in connection with the firing. .Baba Siddique, famously played a crucial role in ending one of Bollywood’s most notorious feuds. In 2013, he united Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a five-year rift.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty were among the earliest visitors from the film fraternity to reach Lilavati hospital as news spread that Baba Siddiqui was dead. Expressing grief at the death of Baba Siddique, leaders of opposition parties raised questions about law and order in Mumbai, asking how a politician of his stature could be killed in public in an upscale area like Bandra. There should be proper investigation into shooting incident involving Baba Siddique, said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, adding that strict action must be taken against the accused.

Security has been tightened outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. A large crowd has gathered outside the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West. The police have closed down the roads leading to the hospital. Baba Siddique was attacked while he was bursting crackers outside his son Zeeshan's office on Vijaya Dashami. Three assailants with their faces covered by handkerchiefs, emerged out of a vehicle and opened fire at him. The NCP leader received bullet injuries in his stomach and chest