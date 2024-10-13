Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Lawrence Bishnoi Behind NCP Leader's Murder? Police Investigate Possible Salman Khan Connection: Reports

Former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday night. The police have arrested two of the three suspects in the case, and interrogations are ongoing. Authorities are currently investigating the potential involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although this has yet to be confirmed. According to sources from ABP News, police are questioning the shooters regarding any links to Bishnoi. They suspect that Siddiqui's close association with Salman Khan may have been a motive for the murder.A 9.9 MM pistol, believed to have been used in the shooting, has also been recovered. Siddiqui was shot outside his son Zeeshan's office and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Senior #NCP leader #BabaSiddique passed away, #LilavatiHospital said on Saturday. Sources said three bullets were fired at Mr Siddique on Saturday evening at the office of his son Zeeshan, who is the MLA from Bandra East. Two people have been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/w0V4E169ZB — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 12, 2024

Bishnoi, a dreaded gangster allegedly involved in the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala, had threatened to kill Salman Khan. Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Salman Khan's residence, in the early hours of April 14. The police, which claimed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack, have arrested six people in the case so far. Earlier, the police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence. The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of ₹3 lakh.

Siddique was close to superstar Salman Khan and the Wanted star abruptly cancelled his shoot for Bigg Boss 18 after receiving the devastating news of Baba Siddique’s passing. The actor, who was in the middle of filming, immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where Siddique was being treated. Salman Khan, who shared a very close bond with Baba Siddique, is expected to arrive at Lilavati Hospital at around 12:30 am. The actor has been a regular guest at Siddique’s famed annual Iftar parties, which often brought together Bollywood’s biggest stars. Salman’s relationship with the Siddique family has always been warm and friendly, with the actor frequently attending their social events.

In March this year, Salman Khan attended Baba and Zeeshan Siddique’s lavish Iftar party, where he was spotted in a black and white checkered kurta paired with black pyjamas. The actor was joined by his Tiger 3 co-star Emraan Hashmi, who also sported a traditional outfit at the event. Salman’s father, Salim Khan, was also in attendance.Baba Siddique, famously played a crucial role in ending one of Bollywood’s most notorious feuds. In 2013, he united Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a five-year rift, which had stemmed from an altercation at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party.