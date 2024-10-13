Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Political Leaders React On NCP Leader’s Killing in Mumbai; Check Tweets

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three unidentified attackers in Mumbai. Baba Siddique was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. According to the police, the attackers fired two to three rounds at him. According to the police, the former state minister was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Several Opposition leaders expressed concern over Siddique's killing, alleging of a complete collapse in the law and order in Maharashtra.

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.… pic.twitter.com/OcKIcIrIrt — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 12, 2024

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे नेते, माजी राज्यमंत्री, विधिमंडळात प्रदीर्घकाळ राहिलेले माझे सहकारी बाबा सिद्दीकी यांच्यावर झालेल्या गोळीबाराची घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी, निषेधार्ह आणि वेदनादायी आहे. या घटनेत त्यांचं निधन झाल्याचं समजून मला धक्का बसला. मी माझा चांगला सहकारी, मित्र गमावला आहे.… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 12, 2024

Shocked to hear about Shri Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to @zeeshan_iyc , wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment . This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 12, 2024

राज्याची कोलमडलेली कायदा सुव्यवस्था चिंता वाढवणारी आहे. देशाच्या आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबईत माजी राज्यमंत्री बाबा सिद्दिकी यांच्यावर झालेला गोळीबार खेदजनक आहे. गृहमंत्री आणि सत्ताधारी एवढ्या सौम्यतेने राज्याचा गाडा हाकणार असतील तर सामान्य जनतेसाठी धोक्याची घंटा ठरू शकते. याची केवळ… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 12, 2024

The murder of Baba Siddiqui ji is shocking.

We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends.



This, sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law and order. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 12, 2024

I’m shocked to hear about the passing of Baba Siddiqui ji. I am on my way to meet his family. My deepest condolences to @zeeshan_iyc, his family & supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) October 12, 2024

NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar demanded accountability from those in power and said that they should step down from their positions. "The deteriorating law and order situation in the state is concerning. The shooting at former Minister of State Baba Siddique in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and those in power continue to govern the state with such leniency, it could spell danger for the common people. This matter not only requires an investigation, but those in power should also take responsibility and step down from their positions. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Baba Siddique and express sympathy for his family," he tweeted. Shiv Sena UBT leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray called the murder of Siddique the "collapse of administration, law and order".