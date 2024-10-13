Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Political Leaders React On NCP Leader’s Killing in Mumbai; Check Tweets

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 13, 2024 12:28 AM2024-10-13T00:28:23+5:302024-10-13T00:29:53+5:30

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three unidentified attackers in Mumbai.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three unidentified attackers in Mumbai. Baba Siddique was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. According to the police, the attackers fired two to three rounds at him. According to the police, the former state minister was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Several Opposition leaders expressed concern over Siddique's killing, alleging of a complete collapse in the law and order in Maharashtra.

NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar demanded accountability from those in power and said that they should step down from their positions.  "The deteriorating law and order situation in the state is concerning. The shooting at former Minister of State Baba Siddique in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and those in power continue to govern the state with such leniency, it could spell danger for the common people. This matter not only requires an investigation, but those in power should also take responsibility and step down from their positions. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Baba Siddique and express sympathy for his family," he tweeted. Shiv Sena UBT leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray called the murder of Siddique the "collapse of administration, law and order".

