Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: 'Rail Roko' Protest Continues for Seven Hours as Angry Protesters Refuse to Retreat

The ongoing agitation in Badlapur over a minor assault case has entered its Seventh hour, with angry protesters continuing their rail roko. Despite numerous appeals from authorities, the protesters remain steadfast, demanding the presence of the Chief Minister before they will consider withdrawing. The unrest began after two four-year-old girls were reportedly tortured by a man in Badlapur, sparking outrage among local residents. This morning at 7 a.m., parents staged a sit-in protest in front of a school, calling for justice. The protest quickly gained momentum as local citizens joined in.

By 10 a.m., the demonstration escalated as protesters halted train services, causing significant disruption. The police administration made several attempts to negotiate with the agitators, but these efforts were unsuccessful. The protesters have remained adamant in their demand for the accused to be executed, leaving no room for compromise.

Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve and Ulhasnagar DCP Sudhakar Pathare both engaged in talks with the protesters, but their attempts to resolve the situation have not succeeded. The protesters continue to chant "hang, hang, hang," maintaining their stance despite ongoing discussions.