Raj Thackeray on Badlapur School Case: "Why Did the Police Take 12 Hours to File an FIR?" Questions MNS Chief

A shocking incident of sexual assault on two minor girls at a reputed school in Badlapur East has sparked outrage among citizens. On Wednesday morning, angry residents blocked train services at Badlapur railway station demanding stringent punishment for the accused.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has also criticized the police administration and urged his party workers to keep a close watch on the case until the accused is given the harshest punishment. In a social media post, Thackeray questioned why the police took 12 hours to file a complaint in the case.

“The heinous incident that has taken place with these little girls in Badlapur is shocking and infuriating. Why did the police take 12 hours to even file an FIR? On one hand, we talk about the state of law, and what kind of laxity is this by the police on the other side?” Thackeray wrote, expressing his anger against the administration.

Meanwhile, Thackeray has urged his party workers to stay vigilant on the issue. "My Maharashtra Sainiks have raised this issue, and I urge them to keep their focus on this matter until the accused receives the harshest possible punishment," he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday ordered a high level probe into the incident and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case and that those found guilty would face strict action.

