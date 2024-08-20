Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Police Inspector Transferred, School Principal Suspended Amid Parents' Protest

A wave of anger and outrage swept through the Badlapur area in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday following the sexual assault of two minor girls at a reputed school in the area. The incident has led to the suspension of the school's principal and the dismissal of two staff responsible for the children's care.

In response to the public outcry, the police inspector involved in the case has also been transferred. Authorities have also ordered strict action against the school management for their failure to address the matter appropriately.

Angry parents of the school children have been staging a blockade since Tuesday morning (August 20) at the local railway station, seeking stringent action against the accused. Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting have been reported at the Badlapur railway station.

Police March On Raods of Badlapur Amid Parents' Protest

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has condemned the heinous act and assured that the accused will face severe punishment. He has directed that the case be tried in a fast-track court to expedite justice to the parents. The state government has also instructed authorities to verify the presence of Sakhi Savitri Committees in schools, which are meant to address issues of child safety and well-being.

The school has issued a public apology for the distress caused by the incident. The district administration has appealed for calm and urged citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. District Collector Ashok Shingare is personally monitoring the situation and has taken serious note of the gravity of the matter.