Badlapur Bandh Called by Protestors Over Police Delay in Filing FIR in School Sexual Assault Cases

While the nation was still reeling from the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, another shocking incident has emerged, involving the sexual abuse of two minor girls at a renowned school in Badlapur. Disturbingly, the parents of the victims were kept waiting for nearly 12 hours when they attempted to file a complaint at the police station. The incident involved the physical abuse of two three-and-a-half-year-old girls by a contract sweeper at the school.

Four days after the incident, the school administration finally took action, suspending the principal, dismissing the class teacher and the nanny, and terminating the contract with the agency that provided the accused sweepers. The school also issued a public apology to all parents. In response to this, a bandh has been called in Badlapur for Tuesday, and thousands of parents, political groups, and social activists have begun protesting in front of the school.

A citywide bandh has been declared in Badlapur following the abuse of minor girls at a well-known school. Hundreds of citizens are protesting outside the school, voicing their anger against the school administration. The bandh has received widespread backing from various trade associations, including rickshaw unions, jewelers, and school bus operators. The atmosphere remains tense as reports reveal that an employee of the school molested two four-year-old girls on August 12 and 13, shocking the community. The victims, reluctant to attend school afterward, underwent a medical examination that confirmed the abuse. Alarmingly, a similar incident involving another girl was also reported.

Families of the victims rushed to the Badlapur East Police Station to file a complaint but faced delays, with the FIR only registered after 1 AM. The situation escalated after members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) intervened to escalate the issue with senior police officials, prompting the FIR filing. This delay has intensified public outrage toward the police's response.

In solidarity with the protests, numerous local businesses have closed, and rickshaw services are significantly affected. In response to the public outcry, Senior Police Inspector Shitole has been swiftly reassigned, with Kiran Belvadkar taking over the position. The community continues to demand justice for the young victims and accountability from both the school administration and local law enforcement.