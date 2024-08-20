Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running Till Ambernath in Central Line Due to Rail Roko Protest at Badlapur Station (Watch Video)
August 20, 2024
Local trains in the Central line are running only up to Ambernath railway station as rail roko protest intensified at Badlapur Station over two 4-year-old girls were sexually assaulted in schools in the Badlapur area.
In response to the incident, citizens of Badlapur have called for a city-wide bandh today. Auto-rickshaw drivers, traders' associations, and school bus operators have joined the protest. Many locals were seen sitting on railway tracks near the station.
This is the current situation at Badlapur station@IndiaWeatherMan@Mibadlapurkar@s_r_khandelwalpic.twitter.com/5t0E2B7rEi— Ankit Kumar (@AkumarBadlapur) August 20, 2024