Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Running 10 to 15 Minutes Late Towards CSMT

Local trains in Mumbai were running behind schedule on Tuesday, August 20, leading to frustration for commuters and officegoers. According to the information, train services are late on the central line, about 10 to 15 minutes, towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The everyday delays have drawn criticism from commuters, with many expressing frustration over train lateness of at least 15 minutes and highlighting concerns about CR's management of the situation.

However, there is no official notification or update about why trains are delayed on the central line.

