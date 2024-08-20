Badlapur Bandh: Angry Parents Vandalise School, Pelt Stones at Railway Station as Protest Intensifies Over Assault Case

After two children were sexually assaulted at a reputed school, Badlapur East, in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, August 20, Angry parents and local citizens have surrounded the school since morning and have also halted trains at Badlapur station due to which many local and long-distance trains of Central Railway were affected.

Public demand is that the accused who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girls in schools should be sentenced to death. Despite promises of strict action from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and appeals from the police, the protestors remain steadfast in their protest.

The parents and citizens, particularly those with children at the school, have become increasingly aggressive. The ongoing movement to seek justice for minors has now taken a violent turn. Protesters have begun pelting stones at the police at Badlapur local railway station. Meanwhile, the protesters have broken the school gate, entered the premises and started vandalising the property.

Public Protest Outside Badlapur School

Angry parents have gathered outside the school to protest, and a mob has descended onto the Badlapur railway tracks. On Tuesday, Badlapur declared a bandh (shutdown).

In response to the incident, the school has issued an apology. The headmistress has been suspended, and thee authorities have dismissed two staff members responsible for the horrific incident. Despite these actions, vigilant citizens continue to protest against the school. The administration has now taken serious notice of the matter.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a SIT headed by Aarti Singh, a senior IPS officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to investigate the unfortunate incident in Badlapur. He has also ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to submit a proposal today to take the case to the fast track court to take strict action against the culprits.