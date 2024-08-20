Badlapur Bandh: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Orders Fast-Track Trial in School Assault Case

Mumbai, August 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken serious note of the incident of assault of girls in a school in Badlapur area of Thane district. CM Shinde has warned that if such incidents occur, action will also be taken against the school authorities if necessary. He has directed that the accused be punished severely, and that the case be tried promptly in a fast track court. On the incident, the Chief Minister has also discussed the matter with the Police Commissioner. He has instructed that it be checked whether the Sakhi Savitri Committees have been established in schools.

Upon receiving information about the abuse of two girls in a reputed school in Badlapur East, the CM Eknath Shinde immediately discussed the matter with State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and instructed that permanent and effective measures be implemented to prevent such incidents. He suggested that a complaint box should be placed in every school for students or parents facing difficulties. Additionally, he emphasised the need to closely monitor and keep track of school staff who regularly interact with students, as well as to verify their background.

The Chief Minister stated that there should be a system in place where, if any student senses something suspicious, they can immediately bring it to the attention of the principal, headmaster, or teacher without fear.

The Chief Minister urged school authorities to immediately speak with all teachers and staff in their schools and ensure appropriate precautions are taken. If the authorities are found at fault, action will also be taken against them if necessary. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also appealed for calm to the railway protesters.

These comes after the alleged sexual abuse of two girls in schools in Bandlapur. Angry parents of the school children have been staging a blockade since Tuesday morning at the local railway station seeking stringent action against the accused.

Hundreds of irate parents and local citizens came onto the tracks at the Badlapur railway station around 8 am and blocked the path of trains to draw the administration's attention to their demand. The protest has affected the movement of trains on Up and Down routes since around 8 am.

On August 17, the police arrested a school attendant at the school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.