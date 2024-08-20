Badlapur Bandh: Several Long Distance Trains Diverted Due to Rail Roko Protest on Central Line; Check Details

Several long-distance trains of Central Railway were diverted due to a protest by locals at the Badlapur Railway station, which affected the train traffic in the early hours of Tuesday, August 20. The protest began in the rush hours today over the delay in in filing an FIR by local police in an alleged schoolgirl sexual assault case. They demand an apology and safety guarantees from the administration. The accused sweeper has been arrested, and the school has suspended staff and closed for five days.

Suburban local rail services are also affected due to ongoing agitation by Badlapur locals. According to the latest information, local trains on the Central line are running until Kalyan station. There are no local trains for Ambernath or Badlapur, as the railway tracks are blocked by protestors.

Train Services Disrupted Due to Protests at Badlapur Station

Public Agitation due to external matters (outside issues) at Badlapur, local services are affected between Ambarnath and Karjat on both Up and Down lines. Authorities are trying to resolve the issue as early as possible. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 20, 2024

Trains Diverted via Karjat - Panvel - Bhiwandi Road

14805 YPR-BME AC EXP on 19.08.2024

Trains Diverted via Karjat - Panvel - Thane

22160 MAS-CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS on 19.08.2024

22731 HYB-CSMT MUMBAI EXP on 19.08.2024

22226 SUR - CSMT VandeBharat on 20.08.2024

Trains Diverted via Panvel - Karjat

22159 CSMT - MAS Express on 20.08.2024

Trains Diverted via Karjat - Panvel

12263 Pune - NZM DURANTO EXP on 20.08.2024

Protest at Badlapur Railway Station

Residents of Badlapur have called for a bandh to protest the police delay in filing FIRs related to recent sexual assault cases at local schools. #LokmatTimes#Badlapur#Protest#SexualAssault#Justicepic.twitter.com/J9gJwI5mUY — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 20, 2024

The protests have also affected local train services between Ambarnath and Karjat on both the Up and Down lines. Railway authorities are working to resolve the issue immediately and restore normal train operations. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect delays due to the diversions.