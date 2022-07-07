Banners in Mira Road Mumbai miss spells Fadnavis name

Eknath Shinde came to power last week after many shocking developments. However, many were shocked that Devendra Fadnavis did not get the Chief Minister's post. Meanwhile, banners congratulating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the new government accepting the change are being put up. However, the name of Devendra Fadnavis has been changed on one of the banners.

Supporters of MLA Pratap Saranaik have put up this banner in Mira Road, which is surprising as the name of Devendra Fandavis is written as Devendra Fernandes. Now the photos of this banner are going viral on social media. It has also given a boost to the creativity of netizens.

Mira-Bhayander corporator Vikram Pratap Singh has put up these banners. The banner has photos of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, other references in this banner are correct. However, due to a mistake in typing the name of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this banner is becoming a topic of discussion.