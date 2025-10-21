BARC Fake Scientist Case: "Nuclear Bomb" Documents and Maps Seized, Trigger National Security Alarm

In a startling revelation, the arrest of a man posing as a scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has exposed a potential national security threat. The accused, identified as Akhtar Hussain Qutbuddin Ahmed, was apprehended by the Mumbai Crime Branch with the assistance of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

During a search of Akhtar’s residence in Versova, investigators recovered several documents and 14 highly sensitive maps reportedly linked to nuclear bomb designs. The nature of the material has alarmed security officials, who have now categorised the case as one of “extreme national importance.”

Technical experts have been called in to examine the seized items and determine their authenticity. Investigators also found that some of the maps were printed at a local shop in Andheri, raising further concerns about how the information was sourced and reproduced.

Officials also recovered a forged BARC identity card bearing the name Ali Raza Hosseini but carrying Akhtar’s photograph. The fake ID closely resembled an authentic one, making it difficult to distinguish. Authorities are now verifying whether Akhtar used the card to gain access to restricted areas within the BARC campus or capture sensitive images.

During the Versova raid, officers also seized several fake passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and driving licences, along with multiple mobile phones and pen drives. The devices have been sent for forensic examination to extract digital evidence.

Akhtar lived in the Versova flat with his wife and son, both of whom are now being questioned by investigators.

Officials say the case poses a serious threat to India’s national security, and multiple central agencies are jointly probing the accused’s links and activities.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the 60-year-old accused had previously been arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, under charges of waging war against the government and violating the Official Secrets Act. He is currently out on bail in that case.

Sources said that Akhtar has been under surveillance since 2004, when he was deported from Dubai for allegedly attempting to sell Indian nuclear secrets to Arab diplomats. Although investigators could not prove his access to classified data at the time, he was arrested for forgery and cheating.