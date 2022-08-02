BEST's first AC double-decker bus to go on roads from Friday

The wait for Mumbaikars to travel in the first electric air-conditioned double-decker BEST bus is almost over. Air-conditioned double decker buses will now run on the roads of Mumbai next Friday. Along with this, a total of 900 electric buses will now be seen running in Mumbai. Interestingly, the double decker bus is going to be similar to the double decker buses in London.

Next Friday, 900 electronic buses will run on the roads of Mumbai and the first batch of these buses will be released on some routes in Mumbai. After that, 225 more electric buses will enter the new fleet of BEST by the end of this year. Another 225 buses are entering in the month of March next year. Also, 450 more buses will be added to this fleet in June 2023.

How much will the fare be?

Passengers will have to pay Rs.6 for this bus for the minimum distance (i.e. 5 km).

Initially, these new buses will run on the following three routes. After that, the routes will be increased in a phased manner.

> Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Nariman Point

> Colaba to Worli

> Kurla to Santa Cruz