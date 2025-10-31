BMC Demolishes 42 Illegal Slum Structures for Yari Road–Lokhandwala Bridge Project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K West ward, along with the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office, carried out a large-scale demolition drive on Thursday, clearing 42 unauthorised slum structures at SVP Nagar near Lokhandwala. The operation marks a crucial step in preparing the site for a new vehicular bridge that will connect SVP Nagar to Yari Road in Andheri. Once completed, the bridge is expected to cut travel time between the two areas from 35 minutes to just 5 minutes, significantly easing congestion. The BMC had earlier floated a ₹42-crore tender in November 2023 after nearly 20 years of deliberation on the project.

The bridge project, however, has faced several environmental and logistical challenges. Its proposed route passes through a mangrove forest and creek area, requiring the removal of 48 mangrove trees. Additionally, multiple encroachments on the Lokhandwala side had delayed construction. Confirming the latest clearance, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chakrapani Alle stated that the encroached land belonged to the collector and that the demolition was conducted jointly with police protection. A total of 41 residential and one religious structure were razed. The area has now been barricaded, and the BMC’s bridge department will soon commence construction activities.

Residents and citizen groups have welcomed the development, calling it a long-overdue project. Dhaval Shah, founder of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), said the bridge had been stuck in limbo for decades despite multiple tenders. He added that its completion would greatly benefit residents of Versova, Yari Road, and Koli Village by reducing travel time by more than 30 minutes. The bridge will also serve as an important connector to the upcoming Versova–Bandra Sea Link (VBSL), enhancing overall connectivity in Mumbai’s western suburbs once operational.

According to the BMC, the bridge will span 393.2 meters across Kavathe Creek, featuring a 110-meter single-span steel arch over the waterbody. It will also include approach roads of 166 meters on the Yari Road side and 117 meters on the Lokhandwala side. Initially proposed in 2002, the project gained momentum in 2014 with an estimated cost of ₹17 crore, but it was stalled due to environmental litigation. In 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition opposing the project, clearing the final legal obstacle and paving the way for construction to finally begin after years of delay.