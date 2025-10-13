BMC Demolition Drive: Civic Body Clears Illegal Constructions and Footpath Encroachments in Andheri West (Watch Video)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), K/West ward, carried out a significant operation against illegal encroachments near Bhavan’s College in Andheri West. The action focused on removing unauthorized structures and clearing areas occupied on the footpath. BMC officials worked systematically to dismantle constructions that had obstructed pedestrian movement and encroached upon public space. The operation aimed to restore normal traffic flow and ensure that the public spaces were accessible and safe for everyone.

This initiative by the BMC underscores the administration’s commitment to citizen safety and convenience. By removing encroachments, the municipal team has cleared the road and tried to improve the overall environment for pedestrians and local commuters. The cleared footpaths now allow safer walking space, reducing the risk of accidents and inconvenience. Officials emphasized that such measures are part of ongoing efforts to maintain public infrastructure and uphold regulations regarding urban space usage.