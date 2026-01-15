BMC Election 2026: ‘Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote’ — Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Comments on Venomous Snake Found at Chembur Polling Station (Watch Video)

Just hours before polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a four-foot-long Russell’s viper, locally called ghonas, was spotted inside a polling booth in Chembur, Mumbai, causing panic among election staff and security personnel. The snake’s sudden appearance at the Loreto Convent School in RCF Colony, designated as a polling station for January 15, alarmed officials. Staff reported unusual movement inside the premises and, upon identifying the highly venomous viper, immediately informed authorities. The incident threatened to disrupt preparations for one of Mumbai’s most crucial civic elections.

Rapid Rescue Ensures Safety for Staff and Snake

Authorities promptly summoned trained snake rescuers and animal welfare volunteers, who carefully captured the viper without causing harm to humans or the animal. Following the rescue, the forest department oversaw the safe release of the snake back into its natural habitat. Election officials noted that the swift intervention prevented a potentially hazardous situation just hours before voting commenced. Security personnel at the station were placed on high alert, ensuring that the polling process could resume smoothly the next morning without further disruption. The incident highlighted the unpredictable challenges faced during large-scale civic elections.

Social Media Reactions Mix Humor and Political Satire

The unusual encounter quickly captured public attention, going viral on social media and eliciting a range of political reactions. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit humorously remarked, “Mahadev also has come to vote for development & progressive City. Hence voted @bjp4maharashtra. Jai ho.” Other users seized the moment to make sarcastic comments about the political landscape of the BMC elections. One noted, “More venomous ones are standing for elections from some political parties…” while another quipped, “Apne rishtedaro ko vote dene aaya hai.” The incident became a trending topic, blending wildlife drama with electoral satire.

BMC Polling Continues Smoothly Despite Scare

Despite the snake scare the previous night, polling on January 15 went ahead as scheduled across Mumbai. Authorities increased vigilance at polling stations to ensure voter safety and maintain smooth operations. The BMC elections, widely regarded as one of India’s most politically significant civic contests, continued to attract substantial public attention. The unexpected viper sighting added a bizarre twist to an already intense electoral atmosphere, making headlines and social media conversations alike. Election officials emphasized that preparedness and quick response measures ensured that voters could exercise their franchise without incident.