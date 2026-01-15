BMC Election 2026: Raj Thackeray Raises Alarm Over Marker Pen Ink After Casting Vote in Mumbai, Says “If You Use a Hand Sanitizer…”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and raised serious concerns over the ink used to mark voters. Thackeray voted in the Dadar area along with his family members, including his mother, Kunda Thackeray. Speaking to reporters after voting, he said the traditional indelible ink had been replaced with a marker pen, which he claimed could be easily removed.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: MNS chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family, arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the BMC elections. pic.twitter.com/jEPhUXUbjm — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

“The ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. If you use a hand sanitizer, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then go back inside and vote again. A new rule has been implemented for campaigning. This shows that the government can do anything to stay in power. We don't call this an election when someone comes to power through such fraudulent means,” MNS chief said as quoted by ANI.

Thackeray appealed to voters and party workers to remain alert. “I urge the people, Shiv Sena workers and MNS workers to be vigilant about all these things. A person was caught casting a vote twice,” he claimed.

Polling for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra on Thursday saw controversy after reports from several booths about the use of blue marker pens instead of indelible ink. Within hours of voting, complaints emerged that the ink on voters’ fingers was fading or could be wiped off easily. The issue raised fears of bogus voting and led to political tension in several cities across the state.

Meanwhile, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali, daughter Sara, and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also cast their votes in Mumbai.