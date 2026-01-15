BMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Faces Polling Confusion For Casting Vote in Goregaon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi cast her vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday, but her experience highlighted the confusion faced by many voters across Mumbai. After voting at a polling station in Goregaon, she displayed her inked finger and spoke about issues with her polling information. Chaturvedi revealed that her name was missing from the electoral roll at her usual booth, forcing her to seek assistance. “Upon arriving at the polling station where I normally vote, I found that my name was not on the list. I was then directed to another location, where I finally cast my vote,” she said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "Upon arriving at the polling station where I usually vote, I found that my name was not on the list. I was directed to another location where I cast my vote. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote in… https://t.co/LtcK6UxQVfpic.twitter.com/n5m6qGEAHc — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

#WATCH | BMC Elections | Mumbai | Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Goregaon pic.twitter.com/N5Qe8fdptB — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Addressing citizens after voting, the Shiv Sena UBT leader appealed to Mumbaikars to actively participate in the democratic process despite the hurdles. She emphasised the importance of preparedness before visiting polling centres to avoid unnecessary inconvenience. Chaturvedi urged voters to verify all necessary details in advance, including booth location and voter information, to ensure a smooth experience. “I request all voters to please check their polling booth details before going to vote. It is very important to vote for a party that has earned our trust over the years,” she added, calling for strong public engagement in the crucial civic polls being held across the city.

Her comments come at a time when polling for the high-stakes civic elections has been marred by widespread complaints of technical and administrative lapses. Several voters across Mumbai reported problems in accessing voter slips online and locating their names on electoral lists at polling booths. Many registered voters said they were turned away or asked to search multiple locations due to missing details. The difficulties added to delays and frustration, particularly for elderly voters. Reports suggested that these issues were not isolated incidents but reflected systemic challenges faced by polling officials and voters alike throughout the day.

The situation sparked strong reactions on social media platform X, where political leaders and citizens criticised the handling of the voter database. NCP-SP national spokesperson Anish Gawande launched a sharp attack on the authorities, posting, “Absolute circus: mahasecvoterlist.in crashed when Mumbai needs it most. Voters stuck at polling booths hunting for names in dusty printed lists like it’s 1995. This is Digital India?” In his post, he tagged the Maharashtra State Election Commission and demanded immediate corrective steps to address the ongoing problems and restore confidence among voters participating in the election process.

Also Read: Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: SEC Website Down, Portal Shows ‘Data Not Available’; Technical Snags Disrupt Voting Across Multiple Cities

Absolute circus: https://t.co/FESpE6Lzi4 crashed when Mumbai needs it most.



Voters in Mumbai stuck at polling booths hunting for names in dusty printed lists like it's 1995. This is Digital India? @MaharashtraSEC, fix your website or stop pretending we're in the 21st century! — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) January 15, 2026

Despite these disruptions, the state government announced a public holiday to encourage higher voter participation among Mumbai’s 1.03 crore eligible voters. The State Election Commission has made extensive arrangements, deploying more than 64,000 staff members and establishing over 10,000 polling stations across the city. Authorities said the measures were aimed at ensuring orderly polling and voter convenience. Voting continued under tight security arrangements, with officials assuring that efforts were being made to resolve technical issues promptly while maintaining law and order during the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.