BMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Reacts on Manifesto of Shiv Sena UBT and MNS, Says ‘Will End Up Like AAP'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray released a joint manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Sunday. In their manifesto, they promised Subsidised meals, affordable housing, Free electricity model, Public transport and health care infrastructure upgrade, Swabhiman Nidhi scheme allowing a monthly allowance of 1,500 rupees, and many more things. Reacting to this, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC alleged that all the promises made by Shiv Sena UBT and MNS in the manifesto are fake, and if they wanted to do something for Marathi people, then tell us what they have done in 25 years. Commenting on freebies, she said if they offer free gifts, they will end up like the Aam Aadmi Party. She told ANI, "This is a fake manifesto, filled with promises of free electricity and everything else for free. If you copy and paste this, you'll end up like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As for doing something for the Marathi people, tell us, what have you done for them in the last 25 years?"

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the joint manifesto released by MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "This is a fake manifesto, filled with promises of free electricity and everything else for free. If you copy and paste this, you'll end up like the Aam Aadmi Party… pic.twitter.com/ihgsXUKJ8k — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2026

The manifesto presents a wide range of welfare initiatives focused on women, daily wage earners and the urban middle class, while also stressing large-scale improvements in civic facilities. Both alliance partners have highlighted their intent to strengthen Mumbai’s infrastructure, improve basic amenities and ease the financial burden on residents. The document positions social security and cost-of-living relief as core priorities, alongside long-term development goals. By combining welfare schemes with promises of better transport, housing and healthcare, the manifesto aims to appeal to a broad voter base across socio-economic groups, particularly those affected by rising expenses and inadequate public services.

Also Read: From Turmeric to Green Tea: Everyday Foods Known for Their Cancer-Fighting Properties

Women occupy a central place in the manifesto, with several schemes tailored specifically for them. The alliance has proposed a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the “Swabhiman Nidhi” scheme for women working as house helps and members of the Koli community, mirroring existing state-level welfare models. It has also committed to improving safety and convenience for women by constructing hygienic, well-maintained public toilets along major city roads. These promises are aimed at providing both financial support and essential infrastructure, addressing everyday challenges faced by women in Mumbai’s densely populated urban environment.

Food affordability and housing security form another major pillar of the manifesto. The alliance has promised a subsidised meal scheme offering breakfast and lunch for Rs 10, on the lines of popular low-cost food programmes. On housing, it has assured that city land resources will primarily benefit local residents. Affordable homes have been promised for civic and government staff, BEST employees and former mill workers. A separate housing authority under the civic body has been proposed, with a commitment to build one lakh budget-friendly homes within the next five years.

The manifesto also outlines relief measures related to electricity, employment and infrastructure. It proposes 100 free electricity units for households through BEST, though the scope of coverage is yet to be clarified. Youth pursuing self-employment would receive financial aid, while gig workers are promised interest-free loans. Property tax exemption for homes up to 700 sq ft and revised redevelopment norms are also included. Public transport upgrades, healthcare expansion, education reforms and animal welfare facilities feature prominently. Municipal elections across Maharashtra are scheduled for January 15, with results on January 16.