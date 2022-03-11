BMC elections 2022: 'The real battle is in Mumbai', says Fadnavis

After the huge victory of BJP in the Goa Assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, who was in charge of the Goa elections, was warmly welcomed by the party in Mumbai today. Outside the BJP's state office at Nariman Point in Mumbai, BJP leaders and activists welcomed Devendra Fadnavis to the sound of drums.

After this, while addressing the workers present, Devendra Fadnavis has made an important statement. Now the real battle is going to be in Mumbai. Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the activists that we have entered the field and start preparations from tomorrow. "Voters in four states have shown faith in Modi and the BJP has got a resounding victory. But not everyone seems to be happy about it. I congratulate him. In Uttar Pradesh, Bulldozer Baba did his best. Blessings of the people are behind Modi. The battle is not over. We do not want to run away from any battle. Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to the BJP workers to be ready for the victory of Mumbai and the formation of a BJP majority government in the state.

Fadnavis was welcomed at the BJP's state office. State President Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Darekar, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar, Girish Mahajan and other prominent BJP leaders were present on the occasion. After welcoming Fadnavis at the state office, he was felicitated. After that, Fadnavis was given a warm welcome in the Vidhan Bhavan. At this time, BJP leaders were seen making such announcements as 'Yeh to abhi jhanki hai Maharashtra baki hai'.