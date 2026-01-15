BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Records 29.96% Voter Turnout Till 1:30 PM

Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 29.96 per cent in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as of 1:30 pm on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The turnout was slow in the early hours, with only 6.98 per cent voting by 9:30 am. The figure rose to 17.73 per cent by 11:30 am before gaining further momentum in the afternoon. Turnout is expected to rise in the final hours of polling.

Voting began at 7:30 am across 10,231 booths in the city and will continue until 5:30 pm. The counting of votes for the BMC elections will start at 10 am on Friday, Jan. 16, with results expected by late evening.

More than 1.03 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect 227 corporators to India’s richest civic body. The elections are being held after nearly four years of administrative rule and amid major political changes in Maharashtra.

Several voters faced problems while voting. Many had trouble downloading voter slips or finding their names on the electoral rolls even though they were registered. Some also said the Maharashtra State Election Commission website showed “data not available” messages, causing confusion at help desks outside polling stations. According to the reports, minor technical issues related to electronic voting machines were reported in three wards and were resolved quickly.

A total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the elections across Mumbai’s 227 civic wards. The BMC has set up 10,231 polling stations and deployed 64,375 officers and staff for election duty.

(With inputs from agencies)