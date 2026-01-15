BMC Elections 2026: We Have Support of Marathi and Non-Marathi Voters’: Ramdas Athawale on Mumbai Civic Polls

RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale expressed confidence on BMC elections, saying that his alliance has strong support from both non-Marathi and Marathi voters. He criticised Uddhav Thackeray for aligning only with Raj Thackeray, claiming it has weakened his position. Highlighting unity among leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, Athawale said the alliance expects to secure a significant majority in Mumbai. Voting is underway in Maharashtra for the massive civic polls across 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday. The stakes are high for the Thackeray brothers, as well as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, following the ruling Mahayuti's resounding victory in last year's assembly elections.

In the capital city, Mumbai, voting is taking place in 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates contesting. A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Of these, 55,16,707 are male voters, 48,26,509 are female voters, and the number of other voters is 1,099. The undivided Shiv Sena was a strong force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It won 84 seats contesting in alliance with the BJP, which won 82 seats. However, the tables have turned this time following Shiv Sena's split in 2022. For the Thackeray brothers, Raj and Uddhav, these local body polls are a fight for regaining lost prestige. It will also test if the Thackeray surname still carries as much weight as it once did in the city and the state.The BMC elections are also being held after a nearly three-year delay.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged everyone to cast their vote in the ongoing polls. "Voting in an election is our fundamental right. Who we vote for and who we don't is our right, but fulfilling the duty associated with this right, which is given to us in a democracy, is the duty of every citizen. I appeal to all the people that it is your responsibility in a democracy to fully utilise your fundamental right. Please come, cast your vote," he told the media.