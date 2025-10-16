BMC Housing Lottery: Mumbai Civic Body's Website bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in Down; Check Flats Rates and Locations Here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) portal for applying to the housing lottery was down for users on Thursday, October 16. Applicants expressed frustration as they were unable to access the portal bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in, on the first day of the BMC Housing Lottery 2025.

In a notification, the Mumbai civic body stated that eligible people could apply and check the booklet for more information related to the terms and conditions of the BMC Housing Lottery from today (October 16). However, the website was not loading and displayed the message: “This site can’t be reached.”

On Wednesday, the BMC announced a lottery for 426 housing units for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034. However, the prices of these municipal houses are reportedly higher than those of MHADA houses, sparking discontent among citizens.

According to the BMC, eligible applicants can apply from October 16 to November 21, 2025. Applications can be submitted via https://bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in from 10 AM on October 16 until 5 PM on November 14, while application fees and deposits will be accepted until 11:59 PM the same day. The final list of eligible applicants will be announced on November 18, the lottery draw will be held on November 20, and the results will be published on November 21.

BMC Flat Rates

The price of these municipal flats for the EWS and LIG categories ranges from Rs 54.27 lakh to Rs1 crore.

For the EWS category, flats in Jogeshwari are priced at Rs 54.27 lakh, while those in Byculla cost around Rs 1 crore. For the LIG category, the prices range between Rs 78.50 lakh and Rs 97.86 lakh. The most expensive flats are in Kandivali (up to Rs 1 crore), while the most affordable are in Jogeshwari East (Rs 54 lakh).

Location and Prices of Flats (LIG Category)

Kandivali: 4 houses – Rs 81,79,217 each

Kanjurmarg: 27 houses – Rs 97,86,392 each

Marol, Andheri (East): 14 houses – Rs 78,50,910 each

Location and Prices of Flats (EWS Category)

LBS Marg, Bhandup (West): 240 houses – Rs 63,50,986 each

Vadhan, Kandivali (East): 30 houses – Rs 63,77,162 each

Dahisar: 4 houses – Rs 66,40,090 each

Prestige, Byculla: 42 houses – Rs 1,01,25,109 each

Jogeshwari East: 46 houses – Rs 54,27,404 each

Piramal Nagar, Goregaon: 19 houses – Rs 59,15,602 each