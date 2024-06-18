BMC Issues New Tender for 208 Roads After Previous Contractor Delays

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a new tender for 208 roads in the city after the previous contract was canceled due to delays by contractors. The civic body faced criticism for the delays in commencing the work. The BMC has reiterated that any delays in road work by contractors will result in actions being taken as per the tender's terms and conditions. Previously, the BMC canceled the contract with M/s Roadways Solutions India Infra Limited for failing to start the work on time. Consequently, the civic body seized a security deposit of Rs 30,25,56,600 and an additional deposit of Rs 1,23,31,200.

Additionally, as per the High Court's order, arbitration is ongoing regarding the recovery of a penalty of Rs 64,66,87,439 from the contractors. Further actions will be taken based on the arbitrator's decision. According to a senior official from the Road Department, the contract worth Rs 1,600 crore, previously awarded to Roadways Solutions India Infrastructure Ltd (RSIIL), was canceled due to delays. The BMC has undertaken the concretization of 397 km of roads in phase one.A tender worth Rs 6,080 crore, the largest civic contract ever, was awarded to five firms. However, the contract for the concretization of 65 km of roads in South Mumbai was terminated in November 2023 after the contractor failed to start work on time. Now, a fresh tender is underway, and work on 208 roads in the first phase of the city will start after the monsoon.

Use of Geo-polymer Technology for Potholes on Cement Concrete Roads

Meanwhile, the BMC Roads Department has adopted new methods on a trial basis to fill the potholes that develop during monsoons on the roads in Mumbai. Geo-polymer technology is being used on a pilot basis for strengthening repairable cement concrete roads on expressways."If the cement concrete road is damaged, geo-polymer concrete is filled in the pit without removing the entire surface, and it integrates with the original cement concrete," said a senior civic official. Notably, the road can be opened for traffic just two hours after filling the potholes. Additionally, a new technology called 'micro-surfacing' is being used on an experimental basis to reinforce the road by coating the asphalt road surfaces. The potholes on the project roads are being filled free of cost by the respective contractors, thus aiding road traffic.



