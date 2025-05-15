BMC Offers Free Shadu Clay to Promote Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2025

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced Shadu Clay for Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav in advance of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The civic organisation announced on Thursday that sculptors making eco-friendly Ganpati statues would receive free Shadu clay in a post on the social networking site X. This action seeks to lessen the usage of plaster of Paris (PoP) and encourage a sustainable celebration. Additionally, the BMC has given artists free spots to erect temporary pavilions for idol-making on a "first come, first served" basis. Sculptors who are interested in Shadu clay can register and submit enquiries via the official BMC website: https://portal.mcgm.gov.in.

To promote an environmentally sustainable Ganeshotsav in 2025, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented a ban on Plaster of Paris (Pop) idols in accordance with recent court orders. Although the action promotes environmental sustainability, organisers are concerned. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) voiced concern that a complete prohibition on pop may make it more difficult to create the big idols that are essential to the celebration. First-come, first-served installation places and free Shadu clay are being provided by the BMC to support craftspeople. Nonetheless, famous mandals that customarily erect idols up to eighteen feet in height contend that Shadu clay is insufficient for such elaborate works.

"We respect the court's directive banning POP idols and support eco-friendly celebrations," explained BSGSS President Adv. Naresh Dahibhavkar. He also explained the committee's position. A complete prohibition on PoP, however, might prevent the construction of tall idols and jeopardise the preservation of cultural customs. The impact of the restriction, he added, goes beyond Ganeshotsav and affects festivities such as Sharadotsav and Maghi Ganeshotsav later in the year. The committee has asked the government and BMC to take into account environmentally friendly Pop substitutes that uphold customs.