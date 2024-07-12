BMC Seek Police Protection After Locals Disrupt Demolition Drive in Mumbai

The Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai's K-West ward, overseeing Andheri, Versova, and Oshiwara, has urgently requested enhanced police presence following a violent incident during a recent demolition drive in Versova Gaonthan. Local residents reportedly attacked civic officials on July 11 as they attempted to dismantle an illegal ground-plus-five-storey building at Shiv Galli, near Dhakka, Dongri Galli.

Since June 3, 2024, the K-West ward has intensified efforts against unauthorized constructions in the Vesave village area, resulting in the demolition of several buildings, ranging from ground-plus-three-storey to five-storey structures. These actions were prompted by concerns raised by local fishermen to the Maharashtra Maritime Board about silt accumulation affecting their operations in the Vesave area.

"The land where the evictions occurred belongs to the State Government, and these unauthorized constructions were erected in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)," stated a BMC official, emphasizing that the BMC acted independently in initiating these measures. Previous attempts on July 3 to enforce demolitions were met with resistance from a large group of women from Vesave village, complicating police efforts to manage the situation.

Intervention by Vishwas Shankarwar, DMC of Zone 4, and the Assistant Commissioner of K-West ultimately allowed the demolitions to proceed. Despite prior 'stop-work' and eviction notices issued by the BMC, unauthorized construction activities persisted, prompting ongoing enforcement actions.In light of the recent escalation, officials are now calling for adequate security arrangements to ensure the safety of civic personnel during future demolition drives.

