BMC to take action against shops not having Marathi language boards from June 10

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will take action against shops in the city which do not have Marathi language boards from June 10. The Municipal Corporation has issued orders to write the name in Marathi in large and bold letters on all shops and establishments in Mumbai. The deadline was May 31. But BMC has given a few more days to shopkeepers to put up boards in Marathi without taking action from June 1.

The state government had directed that the boards on the shops should be in Marathi. But still many shopkeepers have put up signs in English. This is the last chance for shopkeepers, a BMC official said. After that, BMC will take strict action. Initially, 4.5 lakh shops in Mumbai will be on the radar of BMC. Which includes showrooms, stores and supermarkets. Legal action against non-compliant BMC Deputy Commissioner Sanjog Kabare said that ward-wise monitoring would be carried out on whether Marathi signs were put up in large letters on shops and establishments. There will be 75 observers. An officer will also be present. Shopkeepers who refuse to put up boards in Marathi during the inspection will be prosecuted. If the shopkeeper escapes the court action, he will be fined. A fine of Rs 2,000 per person working in the shop will be levied.