Bomb Threat at Dadar McDonalds: Mumbai Police On Alert After Anonymous Call Warns of Blast

The Mumbai Police are on high alert following a call from an informant about a bomb threat at a McDonald's in Dadar, as reported by ANI on May 19. According to the report, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a tip from a caller who claimed to have overheard a conversation on a bus about blowing up the McDonald's. Following the call, the Mumbai Police initiated an investigation but did not find any suspicious objects. The matter remains under further investigation.

Security has been intensified in Mumbai ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for Monday, May 20, according to another ANI report. The city is under heightened security, with extensive checks by both stationary and mobile teams. Highways and roads have been barricaded, and vehicles are undergoing thorough inspections to ensure safety during the election period.

Maharashtra is conducting its general elections in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. On May 20, voters in 13 constituencies, including six in Mumbai, will go to the polls. The vote counting is set for June 4.The six Mumbai constituencies include Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South, as well as Kalyan and Thane.