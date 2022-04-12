Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLC Pravin Darekar

Bombay High court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council in bogus labor case. The High Court also ordered to release Darekar on a bond of Rs 50,000 if he is arrested.

Darekar, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council is accused of forging documents to contest polls of the Mumbai District Co-operative Society in the labour quota.

Darekar had rushed to Bombay High Court for pre-arrest bail. Noting that there is no need for custody as the investigation has been going on for so many years, the High Court has given relief to everyone.

The FIR alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy under the relevant sections of the India Penal Code was lodged on March 14 at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde.