Bombay HC Questions Air Pollution Solutions: Will Mumbai Continue to Face Haze After Diwali?

The Bombay High Court raised concerns on Thursday about the ongoing air pollution in the city, questioning whether a solution would ever be found or if citizens would have to endure the haze every year post-Diwali. The court also proposed a ban on the use of wood and charcoal and batted for CNG and electric cars.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni remarked that while authorities are generally aware of the causes behind Mumbai's deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI), immediate action and solutions are needed. The bench had previously taken suo moto cognizance of the city's poor air quality in 2023. On Thursday, the court pointed out that the air quality situation remains the same every year following Diwali.

The court said it was sorry to note that no proactive measures have been taken by the authorities. "Only when the court passes orders, something is done. Everyone is affected. You (authorities) clearly need to take more drastic measures. When will the pollution levels come down? Unless something drastic is done the situation won't come under control," the court said.

"What is the solution in such situations? All this starts every year after Diwali. Broadly we know the problems and the causes so now what is the solution? Or do we continue to see this haze every year all over Mumbai? There is such low visibility on some days," the bench said.

The court highlighted that in 2023, it had allowed the bursting of firecrackers only for a limited number of hours each day during the Diwali festival, but its directive was ignored. "Despite our orders, firecrackers were being set off until 1 am," the court remarked, adding that the implementing agencies had completely failed to enforce the directive.

The court also pointed out that a large part of the city's pollution is attributed to ongoing construction activities and expressed dissatisfaction with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) position, which suggested a trade-off between development and clean air. Senior counsel Milind Sathe, representing the BMC, defended the civic body's stance, stating that there was nothing shocking or alarming about it.

