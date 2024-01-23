Bulldozer Action in Mumbai: Illegal Construction Bulldozed in Mira Road Where Clashes Took Place After Ram Temple Rally

Illegal construction was demolished with bulldozers on Mira Road in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 23, where two groups clashed during the Ram temple rally yesterday (January 22). Two communities clashed on Monday during the rally was taken out to celebrate the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A large security force was also deployed in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

The violence broke out in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road after several vehicles carrying saffron flags with Jai Shri Ram written on them were pelted with stones by some unidentified individuals from the area. However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the police have been instructed to take the strictest actions against the culprits. Fadnavis revealed that 13 individuals have already been arrested, and a comprehensive investigation of CCTV footage is underway to identify and apprehend additional suspects.

The tension escalated around 10:30 pm on Sunday when a group of 10 to 12 individuals, in three cars and on as many motorcycles, organized a rally from Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayandar police jurisdiction. The participants were chanting slogans in praise of Lord Ram in anticipation of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.