‘Bullets Hit Me, I Will Die': Eyewitness Recalls Last Words of Baba Siddique Before Death

The murder of Baba Siddique in a bustling area in India's Mumbai city has sent shockwaves across the country. The NCP leader was shot on Saturday night near his car while he was leaving his son's office. He died later in hospital. NCP workers recounted the assassination attempt and the moments that followed, which led to Siddique being taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

A party worker shared that after attending Namaz on October 12, Siddique's son, Zeeshan, informed his father he was going to Chetna College for food. Siddique responded that he would leave in two to three minutes after completing his work. The father-son duo had a meeting planned for the opening of a new project in Naupada on Sunday, as reported by Free Press Journal.

As Baba Siddique left the office with party workers, a police guard and a driver, the shooters opened fire when he reached his car, a police officer said, mentioning that two bullets hit Siddique in the chest and one struck a bystander in the leg, the report mentioned. The suspected shooters of NCP politician had made more than 10 failed attempts to kill him in and around Bandra in the past month, police said.

They were told to kill Siddique near his son’s office in Kherwadi since it’s an open area,” said a senior police officer. “They did not get a chance to open fire on him on those occasions because of various reasons. At times, Siddique didn’t turn up, and when he did, they were forced to abandon the plan because he was surrounded by too many of his supporters.’’Meanwhile, police on Tuesday arrested one more accused in the case, Harishkumar Nishad (24), from Kaisarganj in UP.

He was remanded in police custody till Oct 21. Three others were earlier arrested: the two alleged shooters — Gurmail Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Kashyap (21) — and milk dairy owner Praveen Lonkar. Milk dairy owner Praveen Lonkar is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, whose social media post connected Siddique’s killing to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.