Central Railway Night Blocks Between Panvel and Kalamboli to Impact Southbound Trains

Several long-distance southbound trains will be regulated, diverted, and rescheduled as Central Railway implements four special traffic and power blocks between the Panvel and Kalamboli sections. These blocks are essential for the launching of the Open Web Girder at the Kalamboli Rail Fly-Over, a key project of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL).

The block will be in effect from 1:20 am to 4:50 am on the nights of May 11 and May 12 for the launching of the Open Web Girder. Subsequently, from May 13 to May 17, shorter blocks of two to three hours each night will be taken for post-launch activities.

The blocks will be scheduled as follows:

*May 11 and 12, 2025 (Sunday/Monday midnight) for the launching of the Open Web Girder.

*May 13 and 14, 2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday midnight), May 14 and 15, 2025 (Wednesday/Thursday midnight), and May 16 and 17, 2025 (Friday/Saturday midnight) for post-launch activities.

Launching Activities

First Block on 11/12.05.2025 (Sun/Mon midnight)

Block Duration: 01.20 hrs to 04.50 hrs (3.30 hours)

Regulation of trains

•Train no. 12134 Mangaluru Jn.- CSMT superfast express will be regulated at Somatane from 02.58 hrs to 04.30 hrs.

•Train no. 20112 Madgaon – CSMT Konkanykanya Express will be regulated at Panvel from 04.02 hrs to 04.50 hrs.

•Train no. 10103 CSMT – Madagon Mandovi express will depart Ex. CSMT rescheduled by 50 minutes.

•Train no. 22193 Daund – Gwalior Superfast Express will be diverted via Karjat- Kalyan –Bhiwandi Road skipping halt at Panvel (Panvel passengers are requested to Detrain & Board train at Kalyan).

Post- Launching Activities

Second Block on 13/14.05.2025 (Tue/Wed midnight)

Block Duration: 01.20 hrs to 04.20 hrs (3.00 hours)

Regulation of trains

•Train no. 12134 Mangaluru Jn.- CSMT superfast express will be regulated at Somatane from 02.58 hrs to 04.10 hrs.

•Train no. 20112 Madgaon – CSMT Konkanykanya Express will be regulated at Panvel from 04.02 hrs to 04.20 hrs.

Third Block on 14/15.05.2025 (Wed/Thu midnight)

Block Duration: 02.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs (2.00 hours)

Regulation of trains

•Train no. 22655 Ernakulam Jn.- Hazrat Nizamuddin superfast express will be regulated at Panvel from 02.50 hrs to 04.00 hrs.

•Train no. 12134 Mangaluru Jn.- CSMT superfast express will be regulated at Apta from 02.58 hrs to 03.50 hrs.

Fourth Block on 16/17.05.2025 (Fri/Sat midnight)

Block Duration: 02.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs (2.00 hours)

Regulation of trains

•Train no. 12134 Mangaluru Jn.- CSMT superfast express will be regulated at Apta from 03.11 hrs to 04.00 hrs.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks.