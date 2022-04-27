Chandrakant Patil reacts over speculations of Sanjay Pandey joining Shiv Sena

For the past few days, there has been a lot of talk about Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey joining the Shiv Sena after retirement. When BJP state president Chandrakant Patil was asked about this, he has expressed his opinion. I don't know whether Sanjay Pandey will join Shiv Sena or not. But it is a good thing that he is willing to do some social or political work to end the fatigue, boredom and irritability after leaving the government job, said Chandrakant Patil. He was speaking to the media in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sanjay Pandey's retirement is just a few months away. It was rumored that Sanjay Pandey was appointed as Mumbai Police Commissioner as he was in favor of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Former Commissioner Hemant Nagarale was not ready to take action against BJP leaders. Therefore, there is talk in the political circles that the Mahavikas Aghadi has brought Sanjay Pandey as the Commissioner by lifting his bracelet.

Since Sanjay Pandey took over as Mumbai Police Commissioner, the crackdown on BJP leaders has intensified. So far, cases have been registered against Praveen Darekar, Kirit Somaiya and Neel Somaiya. Opposition parties have repeatedly accused Sanjay Pandey of acting at the behest of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. That is why there is talk that Sanjay Pandey will join Shiv Sena after retirement. In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena may field Sanjay Pandey against Poonam Mahajan in the North Central Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, sources said.