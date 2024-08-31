Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2024 Live Streaming: Watch First Look of Mumbai's Famous Ganpati Idol Ahead of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani arrived today, August 31. Devotees also got their first darshan of the long-awaited famous Ganesha idol of Mumbai on Saturday. In the Parel area of South Mumbai, a flood of devotees participated in the arrival of the Ganpati idol ahead of Ganeshotsav.

However, many are unable to witness Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Aagman Sohala this year as there are traffic rules imposed by Mumbai Traffic police ahead of the ceremony in the Lalbaug and Parel areas. Meanwhile, those who are unable to have darshan of Chintamani of Chinchpokli can watch it online on YouTube official channel of Chintamani mandal

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2024 First Look Unveiled: See Mukh Darshan of Mumbai's Most Awaited Ganpati Idol Ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Watch Below the Live Streaming of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2024

Lalbaug and Chinchpokli in Mumbai are considered sacred places, or "Pandhari," for Ganesha devotees. As September approaches, anticipation for the arrival of Ganaraya intensifies. The Chintamani Mandal in Chinchpokli is one of Mumbai's oldest Ganeshotsav Mandals. Interestingly, the Ganesha idol of Chintamani is revered as "Agamadheesh."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrived on Earth with Mother and Goddess Parvati. In Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav will begin on September 7, and visarjan (immersion of Ganesh idol) will be held on September 17, 11 days from the date of Ganpati's arrival.