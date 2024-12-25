Christmas Mass Timings in Bandra: Celebrate at Mumbai's Beautiful Churches; Check Details
December 25, 2024
Christmas Eve in Mumbai brings the city to life, with the joyous sound of church bells ringing as families and friends come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Bandra, known for its festive spirit and beautiful churches, becomes a focal point for worshippers looking to partake in the cherished tradition of Midnight Mass.
For those seeking a place to attend the sacred celebration, we’ve compiled the Christmas mass timings across various churches in Bandra:
- Fr. Agnel Ashram: 9:30 am (No evening mass)
- Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount: 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30 am (No evening mass)
- St. Stephen's Church: 9:00 am (No evening mass)
- St. Francis of Assisi Church: 8:30 am (No evening mass)
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel: 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30 am (No evening mass)
- St. Andrew's Church: 7:00, 8:00, and 9:30 am (No evening mass)
- St. Peter's Church: 6:00, 7:00, 8:00, 9:00, and 10:00 am (No evening mass)
- St. Anne's Church: 8:15 and 9:30 am (No evening mass)
- St. Theresa's Church: 7:00, 8:30, and 10:00 am (No evening mass)
- St. Vincent de Paul Church: 7:00, 8:00, and 9:15 am (No evening mass)
- St. Joseph the Worker Church: 7:30 am (No evening mass)